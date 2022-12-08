LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Acquired by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 79,931 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned approximately 0.21% of LivePerson worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in LivePerson by 25.2% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 22,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in LivePerson by 38.7% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 817,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,554,000 after purchasing an additional 227,830 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP raised its holdings in LivePerson by 9.4% during the second quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 7,005,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,051,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in LivePerson by 1.8% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 128,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in LivePerson by 10.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 183,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 17,134 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivePerson Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $11.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $38.84. The company has a market cap of $880.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LivePerson Company Profile

LPSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on LivePerson from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on LivePerson in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on LivePerson to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on LivePerson in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on LivePerson from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LivePerson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.92.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

