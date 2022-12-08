Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Boosts Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 218,798 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,294,000 after purchasing an additional 54,320 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 7,819 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Concentric Capital Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.5% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In other news, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total value of $638,217.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,900.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $760,751.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,069,448.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total transaction of $638,217.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,993,900.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,744 shares of company stock worth $3,709,435 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 2.1 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on KEYS. UBS Group lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Keysight Technologies from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.58.

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded up $3.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $181.40. 7,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,718. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.94. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $209.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

