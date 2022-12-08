Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 11,000 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 55.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,879 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,758,246,000 after buying an additional 149,746 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 16,011,844 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,947,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,844 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 18.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,792,775 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,491,902,000 after buying an additional 1,859,869 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Electronic Arts by 3.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,493,753 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,398,216,000 after buying an additional 415,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,335,855 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $675,103,000 after acquiring an additional 122,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. MKM Partners cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $126.49. The company had a trading volume of 51,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,972. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.24 and a 12 month high of $142.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 23.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total value of $174,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,261. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total transaction of $174,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,261. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $129,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,378.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,960 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,038. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

