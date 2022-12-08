Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 1,200 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,141 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in NetApp were worth $4,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,472 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of NetApp by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 126,351 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in NetApp by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 14,168 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in NetApp by 10.7% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,561 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTAP. Loop Capital downgraded shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on NetApp from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.90.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,256,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $293,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,395,865.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,286.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,207 shares of company stock worth $1,724,625. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.70. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.17. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.56 and a 12-month high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 115.30% and a net margin of 22.52%. On average, analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 30.26%.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

