Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $6.65 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,157 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David A. Ricks acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,797.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $7.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $333.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $155.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $313.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.39. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $675.21.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. Adobe’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Adobe from $345.00 to $332.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $405.42.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

