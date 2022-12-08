Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Lowers Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,058 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.9% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $22,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $596.16.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $4.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $547.31. The company had a trading volume of 20,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,565,195. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $528.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $519.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $511.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.73 and a 12 month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total value of $329,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,705. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also

