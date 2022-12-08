Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Reduces Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 253,257 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 0.9% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 564.6% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 328.1% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 189.7% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.91. 189,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,016,042. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The stock has a market cap of $200.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.43.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $4,920,050.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,211,521.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 266,472 shares of company stock valued at $12,978,029. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

