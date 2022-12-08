Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 100 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $8,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in AutoZone by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total value of $4,515,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,931.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total transaction of $4,515,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,931.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total transaction of $33,001,223.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,976 shares in the company, valued at $36,290,442.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,709 shares of company stock worth $80,143,400. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE AZO traded up $36.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,492.00. 779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,365. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,406.27 and a 200-day moving average of $2,232.48. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,703.32 and a one year high of $2,610.05. The stock has a market cap of $47.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.75.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.82 by $2.63. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $25.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 123.76 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZO has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,334.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,568.40.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Stories

