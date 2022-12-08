Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 500 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,850 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $5,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 144,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,387,000 after purchasing an additional 46,351 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 647,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI stock traded up $8.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $360.49. The company had a trading volume of 7,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,742. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $317.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.31. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $230.54 and a one year high of $368.61. The firm has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.27. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 32.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $318.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $363.82.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez purchased 177 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $344.65 per share, for a total transaction of $61,003.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,969. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

