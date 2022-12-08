Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 71,300 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 71,300 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $4,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 30,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 219,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,035,000 after buying an additional 17,751 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,440,000. Finally, Cunning Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,324,000. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IPG traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911,603. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.26 and a 200-day moving average of $29.26. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.09.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.03%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from €35.00 ($36.84) to €33.00 ($34.74) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

