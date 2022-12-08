Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 900 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 27 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOG traded down $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $94.52. The company had a trading volume of 309,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,617,640. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.79. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.43.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 303,656 shares worth $20,129,470. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

