Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 900 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 89.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in MetLife by 1,065.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 307.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MetLife stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $74.75. 23,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,578,962. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $57.41 and a one year high of $77.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.08 and a 200 day moving average of $66.53. The company has a market capitalization of $58.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.07.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.89 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 3.26%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 75.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MET. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.18.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

