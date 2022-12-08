Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Trims Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,406 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 4.1% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.0% in the first quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.2% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 3.8% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 1.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $2.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.59. 56,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,788,327. The stock has a market cap of $173.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $171.79.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 38.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.43.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

