Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.67) to GBX 50 ($0.61) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

NYSE LYG opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $3.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYG. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 1.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

See Also

