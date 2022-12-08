Loop Capital Lowers NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) to Hold

Loop Capital lowered shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $67.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $100.00.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on NetApp from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays cut their price target on NetApp from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.90.

NetApp Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $62.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.17. NetApp has a one year low of $60.56 and a one year high of $96.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 115.30% and a net margin of 22.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,256,760.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 78,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $174,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,625 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetApp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NetApp in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in NetApp by 237.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in NetApp by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in NetApp in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in NetApp by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

