Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.20-$1.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $490.00 million-$520.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $540.25 million.

Lumentum Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LITE traded up $4.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.70. The stock had a trading volume of 35,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,583. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.56. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $51.68 and a twelve month high of $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LITE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Lumentum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lumentum from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America downgraded Lumentum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lumentum from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumentum

About Lumentum

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in Lumentum by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 7,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lumentum by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Lumentum by 23.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 4,297.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.