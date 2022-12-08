Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.20-$1.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $490.00 million-$520.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $540.25 million.
Lumentum Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LITE traded up $4.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.70. The stock had a trading volume of 35,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,583. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.56. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $51.68 and a twelve month high of $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.93.
Analyst Ratings Changes
LITE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Lumentum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lumentum from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America downgraded Lumentum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lumentum from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.23.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumentum
About Lumentum
Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lumentum (LITE)
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.