Luxurious Pro Network Token Price Reaches $0.31 (LPNT)

Luxurious Pro Network Token (LPNT) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One Luxurious Pro Network Token token can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001855 BTC on exchanges. Luxurious Pro Network Token has a market capitalization of $18.28 million and $59,363.82 worth of Luxurious Pro Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Luxurious Pro Network Token has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

About Luxurious Pro Network Token

Luxurious Pro Network Token’s genesis date was December 15th, 2020. Luxurious Pro Network Token’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,200,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Luxurious Pro Network Token is https://reddit.com/r/lpntokenproo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Luxurious Pro Network Token’s official website is www.lpntoken.io. Luxurious Pro Network Token’s official Twitter account is @officiallpnt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Luxurious Pro Network Token is blog.lpntoken.io.

Luxurious Pro Network Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LPNT is being introduced to improve the experience of financial transactions. In simple words, a process for international transactions without any mediation is the objective of this financial revolution. LPNT is a decentralized multi-utility cryptocurrency based on ERC20 protocol of Ethereum Blockchain.TelegramWhitepaper”

