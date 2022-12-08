MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Pi Financial

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) was downgraded by research analysts at Pi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.75 to C$28.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MAG Silver has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.98.
MAG Silver Price Performance
TSE:MAG traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$21.51. The stock had a trading volume of 86,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,824. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion and a PE ratio of 61.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 26.20 and a quick ratio of 25.31. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of C$13.60 and a 12 month high of C$25.16.
Insider Transactions at MAG Silver
About MAG Silver
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
