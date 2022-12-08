MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Pi Financial

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) was downgraded by research analysts at Pi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.75 to C$28.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MAG Silver has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.98.

TSE:MAG traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$21.51. The stock had a trading volume of 86,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,824. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion and a PE ratio of 61.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 26.20 and a quick ratio of 25.31. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of C$13.60 and a 12 month high of C$25.16.

In other news, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 15,250 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.43, for a total transaction of C$250,552.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,957,346. In related news, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 15,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.43, for a total value of C$250,552.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,957,346. Also, Senior Officer Michael John Curlook sold 16,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.07, for a total transaction of C$354,827.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,256,488.14. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,777 shares of company stock worth $1,757,863.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

