MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Pi Financial

MAG Silver (TSE:MAGGet Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) was downgraded by research analysts at Pi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.75 to C$28.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MAG Silver has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.98.

MAG Silver Price Performance

TSE:MAG traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$21.51. The stock had a trading volume of 86,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,824. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion and a PE ratio of 61.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 26.20 and a quick ratio of 25.31. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of C$13.60 and a 12 month high of C$25.16.

Insider Transactions at MAG Silver

In other news, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 15,250 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.43, for a total transaction of C$250,552.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,957,346. In related news, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 15,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.43, for a total value of C$250,552.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,957,346. Also, Senior Officer Michael John Curlook sold 16,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.07, for a total transaction of C$354,827.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,256,488.14. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,777 shares of company stock worth $1,757,863.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

