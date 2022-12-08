Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Shares Gap Down to $17.31

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.31, but opened at $16.83. Magic Software Enterprises shares last traded at $16.81, with a volume of 479 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.71 million, a P/E ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.09.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGIC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 666.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 9.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 25.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 114.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 30.7% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,903 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. 29.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

