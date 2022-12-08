Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Shares Gap Down to $17.31

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.31, but opened at $16.83. Magic Software Enterprises shares last traded at $16.81, with a volume of 479 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.
Magic Software Enterprises Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.71 million, a P/E ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.09.
Institutional Trading of Magic Software Enterprises
Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile
Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC)
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
- Top 10 Searched Stocks on MarketBeat All-Access
- 3 Dividend Kings With Royally Good Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.