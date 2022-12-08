MagnetGold Trading Up 2.7% Over Last 7 Days (MTG)

MagnetGold (MTG) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. In the last seven days, MagnetGold has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MagnetGold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00003314 BTC on popular exchanges. MagnetGold has a market cap of $163.99 million and approximately $2,314.34 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MagnetGold Profile

MagnetGold’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,000,000 tokens. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MagnetGold is mtggold.com/indexmain.html.

MagnetGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MagnetGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MagnetGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

