Maker Price Reaches $612.60 on Major Exchanges (MKR)

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. In the last week, Maker has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One Maker token can now be bought for approximately $612.60 or 0.03618981 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maker has a total market cap of $598.89 million and approximately $21.63 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker Token Profile

Maker launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com.

Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

