Mammoth (MMT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $38,343.30

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. Mammoth has a total market cap of $28.33 million and $38,343.30 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mammoth token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mammoth has traded 36.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00010650 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005811 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035790 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00047412 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005797 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00020829 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00241782 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Mammoth Profile

MMT is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 tokens. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mammoth is medium.com/@mmtchain. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mammoth is mmtchain.io.

Buying and Selling Mammoth

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00417871 USD and is up 5.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $20,933.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mammoth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mammoth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

