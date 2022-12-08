Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Director Buys C$100,895.00 in Stock

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer bought 8,500 shares of Martinrea International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$11.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,895.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 548,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,510,695.

Martinrea International Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of TSE MRE traded up C$0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$12.17. The company had a trading volume of 198,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,139. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$10.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.83. The stock has a market cap of C$978.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31. Martinrea International Inc. has a 52 week low of C$7.43 and a 52 week high of C$12.17.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRE. Raymond James raised shares of Martinrea International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.