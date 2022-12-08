Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Hits New 1-Year High on Insider Buying Activity

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as C$12.17 and last traded at C$12.15, with a volume of 206832 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.82.

Specifically, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer purchased 8,500 shares of Martinrea International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$11.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 548,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,510,695.

MRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of Martinrea International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.83, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$976.70 million and a P/E ratio of 12.68.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

