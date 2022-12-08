Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.71

Shares of Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$9.71 and traded as high as C$11.90. Martinrea International shares last traded at C$11.81, with a volume of 212,970 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRE. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Martinrea International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

Martinrea International Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$950.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.