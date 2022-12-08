Mask Network (MASK) One Day Trading Volume Tops $119.14 Million

Mask Network (MASK) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 8th. Mask Network has a market capitalization of $238.71 million and approximately $119.14 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mask Network token can now be purchased for $3.50 or 0.00020658 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Mask Network has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $925.89 or 0.05469799 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.50 or 0.00504652 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,110.48 or 0.30164524 BTC.

Mask Network Token Profile

Mask Network launched on February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,200,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mask Network is www.mask.io. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mask Network is news.mask.io.

Mask Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mask Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mask Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

