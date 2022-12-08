Mastercard Incorporated (MA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 on February 9th

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share by the credit services provider on Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

Mastercard has increased its dividend by an average of 18.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Mastercard has a payout ratio of 16.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mastercard to earn $12.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.2%.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $347.42 on Thursday. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $321.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.70.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastercard

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth $47,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 6.0% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on MA. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James cut their target price on Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.35.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.