Matson (NYSE:MATX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $60.25

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $60.25 and last traded at $60.93, with a volume of 8167 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.58.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Matson from $93.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Matson from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.14 and a 200-day moving average of $74.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.65%.

In other Matson news, SVP Grace M. Cerocke sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total transaction of $34,885.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,538.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Matson news, SVP Grace M. Cerocke sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total transaction of $34,885.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,538.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 2,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $154,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,739 shares in the company, valued at $18,430,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,438 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,148. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Matson by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Matson by 300.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 441 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Matson by 1,573.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

