McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Holdings Cut by AllSquare Wealth Management LLC

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 666.7% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 23.0% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $1.71 on Thursday, hitting $272.05. 37,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,130,284. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $281.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $261.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.48. The company has a market capitalization of $199.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.48.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

