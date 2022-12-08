MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Shares Gap Down to $10.55

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.55, but opened at $10.33. MediaAlpha shares last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 128 shares traded.

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.28 million, a PE ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 1.06.

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $89.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.11 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 825.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in MediaAlpha in the first quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

