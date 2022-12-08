Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) Now Covered by Atlantic Securities

Research analysts at Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Meituan from 210.00 to 170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Meituan from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Meituan Stock Performance

MPNGF opened at $21.95 on Tuesday. Meituan has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $31.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.39 and a 200-day moving average of $21.84.

Meituan Company Profile

Meituan operates an e-commerce platform for various services. It operates through Food Delivery; In-store, Hotel & Travel; and New Initiatives and Others segments. The Food delivery segment provides consumers place orders of food prepared by merchants. The In-store, Hotel & Travel segment offers consumers purchase local consumer services provided by merchants in numerous in-store categories or make reservations for hotels and attractions.

