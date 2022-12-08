MELD Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $41.13 Million (MELD)

MELD (MELD) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One MELD token can now be purchased for about $0.0191 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges. MELD has a market cap of $41.13 million and $921,574.79 worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MELD has traded up 22.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $947.24 or 0.05499934 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.71 or 0.00509241 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,242.40 or 0.30438806 BTC.

About MELD

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,151,649,104 tokens. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. MELD’s official website is www.meld.com. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MELD is medium.com/meld-labs.

MELD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.01863779 USD and is down -2.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,045,414.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

