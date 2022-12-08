Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MPH.L) (LON:MPH) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MPH.L) (LON:MPH – Get Rating) was down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 26 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 26.50 ($0.32). Approximately 49,264 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 333,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27 ($0.33).

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MPH.L) Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £89.76 million and a PE ratio of -0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 26.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 26.50.

About Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MPH.L)

(Get Rating)

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

