Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MPH.L) (LON:MPH) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MPH.L) (LON:MPH – Get Rating) was down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 26 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 26.50 ($0.32). Approximately 49,264 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 333,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27 ($0.33).
The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £89.76 million and a PE ratio of -0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 26.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 26.50.
About Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MPH.L)
Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.
