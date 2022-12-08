Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO) Trading Up 9.6%

Shares of Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO – Get Rating) traded up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.07 and last traded at C$1.03. 247,282 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 220,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on Meridian Mining UK Societas from C$1.60 to C$1.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Meridian Mining UK Societas alerts:

Meridian Mining UK Societas Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$152.09 million and a P/E ratio of -3.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.03.

Meridian Mining UK Societas Company Profile

Meridian Mining UK Societas, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Brazil. The company explores for manganese, gold, copper, and tin deposits. It holds interest in the EspigÃ£o polymetallic project and the Ariquemes tin project located in RondÃ´nia.

Featured Stories

