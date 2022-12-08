Mesoblast Limited to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.60) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:MESO)

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mesoblast in a research note issued on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Stanton now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.60) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.62). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mesoblast’s current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mesoblast’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MESO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mesoblast in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Mesoblast in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:MESO opened at $3.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.04. Mesoblast has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $6.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 881,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 32,346 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Delaney Dennis R bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Ronit Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the 3rd quarter worth $382,000. Institutional investors own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.

