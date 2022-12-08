MetaMUI Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $67.72 Million (MMUI)

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. MetaMUI has a total market capitalization of $67.72 million and $91,668.09 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetaMUI coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000826 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MetaMUI has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MetaMUI Coin Profile

MetaMUI’s genesis date was March 11th, 2017. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. MetaMUI’s official message board is sovereignwallet.medium.com. MetaMUI’s official website is sovereignwallet.network.

MetaMUI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMUI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaMUI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

