Metawar (METAWAR) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $171.65 Million

Metawar (METAWAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. Metawar has a total market cap of $171.65 million and approximately $8.19 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metawar token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Metawar has traded down 29.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metawar Token Profile

Metawar was first traded on January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metawar is metawar.finance.

Buying and Selling Metawar

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00090967 USD and is up 13.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metawar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metawar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

