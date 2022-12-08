Meter Governance Price Down 1.6% Over Last Week (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. Meter Governance has a market cap of $37.20 million and approximately $866,571.23 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for about $2.22 or 0.00012889 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005811 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001210 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,745,979 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 40,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.18612283 USD and is down -4.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $754,477.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

