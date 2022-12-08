Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.27.

MEOH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Methanex from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Methanex from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Methanex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH opened at $37.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Methanex has a 12 month low of $28.73 and a 12 month high of $56.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.63.

Methanex Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 17th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 10.95%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Methanex by 271.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 858,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,361,000 after buying an additional 627,671 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 76.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the third quarter worth about $279,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,951,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,194,000 after purchasing an additional 19,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the third quarter worth about $687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.