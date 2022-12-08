MetisDAO 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.20 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $77.13 million and $3.20 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for approximately $17.51 or 0.00103890 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00010952 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005933 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00036502 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00047858 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005882 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00021301 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00239210 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003745 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,404,390 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,404,390.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 17.38984164 USD and is down -4.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $3,037,569.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

