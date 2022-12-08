Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MAA. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.62.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $159.23 on Thursday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $141.13 and a 1 year high of $231.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.40. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
