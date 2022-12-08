Mina Trading Down 1% Over Last Week (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 8th. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded down 1% against the dollar. One Mina coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00003229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a market cap of $426.66 million and $6.75 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Mina

Mina launched on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 767,018,460 coins. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 824,104,972 with 766,213,125.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.53999651 USD and is down -4.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $7,115,126.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

