Minerals Operating Dorchester Acquires 20,000 Shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Stock

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) insider Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.59 per share, for a total transaction of $571,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 28,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,166.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Dorchester Minerals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DMLP traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.11. 41,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,335. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.10. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.28. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $32.61.

Dorchester Minerals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This is an increase from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.15%. Dorchester Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 137.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorchester Minerals

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 1.4% during the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 34,077 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 59.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 2.8% during the second quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 24,468 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 1.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 82,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 35.2% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. 20.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

