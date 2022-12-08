Model N (NYSE:MODN) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.21-$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $57.00 million-$58.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.10 million. Model N also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.90-$0.97 EPS.
Model N Stock Performance
MODN traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.41. 1,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,282. Model N has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $40.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.59 and its 200 day moving average is $30.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.47 and a beta of 0.63.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MODN. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Model N from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Model N from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Model N to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Model N from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.50.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Model N by 35.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Model N by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Model N in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Model N in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Model N Company Profile
Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.
