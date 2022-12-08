Model N (NYSE:MODN) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.21-$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $57.00 million-$58.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.10 million. Model N also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.90-$0.97 EPS.

Model N Stock Performance

MODN traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.41. 1,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,282. Model N has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $40.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.59 and its 200 day moving average is $30.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.47 and a beta of 0.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MODN. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Model N from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Model N from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Model N to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Model N from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.50.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 1,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $71,461.44. Following the sale, the executive now owns 159,088 shares in the company, valued at $6,185,341.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO John Ederer sold 959 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $37,285.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,496 shares in the company, valued at $7,212,084.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 69,657 shares of company stock worth $2,648,752 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Model N by 35.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Model N by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Model N in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Model N in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

