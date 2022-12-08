Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Shares Purchased by Delphia USA Inc.

Delphia USA Inc. boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,462 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,269 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,066,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,639,000 after acquiring an additional 144,771 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 5.6% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,250,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,285,000 after acquiring an additional 171,848 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,008,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,105,000 after acquiring an additional 126,779 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 28.2% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,564,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,001,000 after acquiring an additional 563,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 27.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,642,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,291,000 after acquiring an additional 349,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Modine Manufacturing

In related news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $1,174,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,742,559.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $1,174,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,742,559.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry Oscar Moore sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $261,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,320.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Modine Manufacturing Price Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on MOD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $20.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.77. Modine Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $22.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Featured Articles

