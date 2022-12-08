Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) and XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Head to Head Contrast

Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) and XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Mondee and XPO Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mondee N/A -34.45% -1.12% XPO Logistics 6.73% 43.47% 7.70%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mondee and XPO Logistics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mondee N/A N/A $3.31 million N/A N/A XPO Logistics $12.81 billion 0.32 $336.00 million $7.62 4.69

Analyst Ratings

XPO Logistics has higher revenue and earnings than Mondee.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Mondee and XPO Logistics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mondee 0 0 2 0 3.00 XPO Logistics 0 2 16 0 2.89

Mondee presently has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 60.51%. XPO Logistics has a consensus target price of $66.48, indicating a potential upside of 86.10%. Given XPO Logistics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe XPO Logistics is more favorable than Mondee.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.4% of XPO Logistics shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of XPO Logistics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

XPO Logistics beats Mondee on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mondee

Mondee Holdings, Inc. operates as a travel technology, service, and content company in the leisure and corporate travel markets. It delivers a technology platform of SaaS, mobile, and cloud products and services to a global customer base. The company is connecting a network of 50,000 leisure travel advisors and gig economy workers to 500 airlines and approximately 1 million hotel and vacation rentals, packaged solutions, and ancillary offerings. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas with 17 offices in the U.S. and Canada, and operations in India, Thailand, and Ireland.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services. This segment also offers cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service. The Brokerage and Other Services segment offers last mile logistics for heavy goods sold through e-commerce, omnichannel retail, and direct-to-consumer channels, as well as other non-core brokered freight transportation modes. It provides its services to customers in various industries, such as industrial and manufacturing, retail and e-commerce, food and beverage, logistics and transportation, and consumer goods. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

