MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Up 7.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7.6% during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $215.00 to $230.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. MongoDB traded as high as $192.00 and last traded at $191.91. 91,036 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,028,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.30.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on MongoDB to $430.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on MongoDB from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on MongoDB from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.00.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 288 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $57,265.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 34,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,791,777.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $99,817.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,301,141.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $57,265.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 34,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,791,777.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,662 shares of company stock valued at $15,970,503 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in MongoDB in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.27 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.71.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

