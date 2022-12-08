Moonbeam Trading 14.5% Higher Over Last Week (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 8th. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $193.95 million and $8.01 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00002445 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00077844 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00056979 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001305 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00009898 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00024988 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005060 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000141 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 460,671,449 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.