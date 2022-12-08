Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.50

Shares of Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 440 ($5.37) to GBX 395 ($4.82) in a report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Morgan Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.
Morgan Advanced Materials Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average of $3.06.
Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile
Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fibers, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shields, and fired refractory shape products; crucibles, foundry and ferrous products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, such as face seals, split and segmented seals, sliding bearings, shafts, rotary vane pump components, and sliding valve components.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Morgan Advanced Materials (MCRUF)
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
- Top 10 Searched Stocks on MarketBeat All-Access
- 3 Dividend Kings With Royally Good Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.