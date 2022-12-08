Morgan Stanley Lowers Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) to Sell

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday. They presently have a $30.30 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 22.90% from the company’s previous close.
Anglo American Stock Performance
AAUKF stock traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,479. Anglo American has a one year low of $28.34 and a one year high of $55.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.69.
Anglo American Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Anglo American (AAUKF)
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.