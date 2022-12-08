Morgan Stanley Lowers Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) to Sell

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday. They presently have a $30.30 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 22.90% from the company’s previous close.

Anglo American Stock Performance

AAUKF stock traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,479. Anglo American has a one year low of $28.34 and a one year high of $55.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.69.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

