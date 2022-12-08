Morgan Stanley Lowers Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) to Sell

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKFGet Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday. They presently have a $30.30 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 22.90% from the company’s previous close.

Anglo American Stock Performance

AAUKF stock traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,479. Anglo American has a one year low of $28.34 and a one year high of $55.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.69.

Anglo American Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Analyst Recommendations for Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF)

